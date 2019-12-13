MOLINE ACRES — A quadruple shooting outside a barber shop late Thursday night killed one man and hospitalized three.
The four were shot about 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, in the north St. Louis County community of Moline Acres.
The man who died is 19 years old. His name was not released. Police said he died at the scene.
The three injured men were expected to survive. Their conditions were not released.
St. Louis Police Officer Tracy Panus said the death is a homicide. Police did not say if they had any suspects or if the gunman was among the four who were shot.
The four men were shot on the parking lot of a strip mall that includes businesses such as a barber shop. Moline Acres police asked county detectives to handle the investigation.
No other details were released early Friday.
Anyone with information about Thursday night's shooting is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.