Man dead in St. Louis shooting, baby and teen girl among injured

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman and teenage girl were critically injured when suspects blocked the victims' SUV and opened fire Wednesday in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway, police said.

A 3-month-old baby boy riding in the SUV was also hurt. He suffered cuts from glass shattered by the gunfire.

They were shot in an ambush at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the Mark Twain neighborhood in north St. Louis. Police had made no arrests by Thursday morning and said they have no suspects.

The man who died at the scene was identified Thursday as John Crawford, 35, of the 5600 block of West Florissant Avenue.

He was riding in a compact SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman, who was left critically injured in the shooting. A 14-year-old girl riding with them was also shot and critically hurt. The baby boy hit by glass was said to be stable at a hospital.

Another car stopped in front of the SUV and blocked their path, not letting them pass. Then, a third vehicle carrying the gunmen pulled up behind the victims' vehicle and someone opened fire. Police said they think there was more than one gunman.