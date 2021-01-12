Man dead shot dead in Midtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Tuesday in the city's Midtown neighborhood, police say.
Police responded about 9 p.m. to Samuel Shepard Drive and T.E. Huntley Avenue, where they found the man shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
