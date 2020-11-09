Man dead, two workers injured after crash involving landscapers in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A man died Monday morning after crashing his vehicle into two landscaping workers, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two workers have serious injuries, police said, but they're not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 6900 block of North Hanley Road, according to an announcement from Hazelwood police.

The man was driving south on North Hanley, where the right lane was closed, when he hit the two workers. The road was closed until about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police ask any witnesses to call 314-838-5000.

