 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dead, two workers injured after crash involving landscapers in Hazelwood
0 comments

Man dead, two workers injured after crash involving landscapers in Hazelwood

Subscribe for $5/5 months

HAZELWOOD — A man died Monday morning after crashing his vehicle into two landscaping workers, police say. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two workers have serious injuries, police said, but they're not believed to be life-threatening. 

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 6900 block of North Hanley Road, according to an announcement from Hazelwood police.

The man was driving south on North Hanley, where the right lane was closed, when he hit the two workers. The road was closed until about 3:30 p.m. Monday. 

Police ask any witnesses to call 314-838-5000.

 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports