Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Jennings apartment complex

JENNINGS — A man was shot dead and a woman was wounded Monday after a shooting at a Jennings apartment complex, police say.

Police found the man, in his 40s, just after 4 p.m. at a ZX gas station in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road. They found the woman, also in her 40s, shot at a nearby apartment complex.

Police believe they were shot at the same apartment complex, then the man ran to the gas station.

The man died at a hospital; the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

