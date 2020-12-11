Man dead, woman injured in double shooting at apartment in Riverview

RIVERVIEW — Two people were shot, including one fatally, Friday night at an apartment in north St. Louis County.
Police at about 5:30 p.m. found a man dead in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive in Riverview. A woman was also shot inside the apartment. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
