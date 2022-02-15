Man delivering newspapers shot by would-be carjackers in Ladue

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Tuesday with statement from delivery contractor

LADUE — A man delivering newspapers early Tuesday in Ladue was shot when he refused to get out of his vehicle in an apparent carjacking, authorities said.

Ladue police Chief Ken Andreski Jr. said the victim, a man in his 50s, was delivering newspapers for the Post-Dispatch. He suffered minor injuries when attackers fired gunshots at his car as he escaped, Andreski said.

The shooting was about 2:45 a.m. at Ladue Road and Maryhill Drive in Ladue, just east of the border with Creve Coeur.

Andreski said the two men in their late teens or early 20s got away. They were in a red sedan, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix.

The victim had been driving east on Ladue Road when someone in the red car stopped in front of him, blocking the eastbound lane.

Two men with guns got out of the car and walked up to the newspaper carrier's car, ordering him to get out, Andreski said. Instead, he drove around them to get away, and they fired shots at his moving car, police said.

Post-Dispatch newspapers are among several newspapers distributed by an outside contractor, St. Louis News Distribution Services.

"We are thankful that our contractor appears to have suffered only minor injuries," said Adam Cross, general manager of St. Louis News Distribution Services. "We are hopeful the police will find those involved and we are grateful for their efforts."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ladue police at 314-737-4600 or 314-993-1214.

