WILLIAMSON, Ill. • A man died in the custody of Madison County Sheriff's deputies after he acted "combative" during his arrest and officers fired a Taser, police said on Wednesday. Illinois State Police are investigating.
Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Williamson Avenue and 4th Street for a report of a man, identified as Jason A. Strahan, 41, of Benld, Illinois, "acting erratically" and trying to damage cars, police said.
Strahan fought with officers during his arrest, police said, and an officer fired a Taser to stop him. Shortly after, police said Strahan became "unresponsive" and medics were called to the scene.
Illinois State Police Lt. Mark Doiron was unable to confirm whether Strahan was hit by the Taser.
Investigators are waiting for autopsy and toxicology results. The results of the investigation will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Police did not release more information.
There have been at least 38 Taser-related deaths in Illinois, according to Reuters, including at least two in Madison County.