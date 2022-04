ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 31-year-old man has died, three weeks after he was shot in north St. Louis County, police said Monday.

Darius Monda was shot outside his home in the 4800 block of Cloverfield Trail on March 30 around 11:30 p.m., according to police. The shooting scene is in unincorporated St. Louis County.

He was taken to the hospital and died Thursday.

Additional information about the shooting has not been released.