Man dies 5 months after shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The death of a 57-year-old man five months after he was injured in a shooting in July in north St. Louis has been ruled a homicide, St. Louis police said.

Curtis Banks, of Spanish Lake, was shot in the leg in the 3500 block of Clarence Avenue about 10:40 p.m. July 27, according to St. Louis police.

Officers found Banks in an alley at the scene in the Greater Ville neighborhood with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Five months later on January 10, Banks died at a rehab center, police said.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday ruled the death a “delayed homicide" on Tuesday.

The death will be added to the 2021 St. Louis homicide count maintained by police, which today sits at 198.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.