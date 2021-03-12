Man dies after being choked in Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday night after he was choked in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis on Thursday night.
Police said 48-year-old Craig Robinson was found at a home about 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Schirmer Street. He was unconscious but breathing, and paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he died.
Robinson lived in the same block of Schirmer, which is between Alaska and Alabama avenues.
Police have labeled the case a "suspicious death," and St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were released.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.