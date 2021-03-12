 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after being choked in Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis
0 comments

Man dies after being choked in Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday night after he was choked in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis on Thursday night.

Police said 48-year-old Craig Robinson was found at a home about 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Schirmer Street. He was unconscious but breathing, and paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he died.

Robinson lived in the same block of Schirmer, which is between Alaska and Alabama avenues.

Police have labeled the case a "suspicious death," and St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were released.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories March 10, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports