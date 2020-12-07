 Skip to main content
Man dies after being found shot at gas station in Hyde Park neighborhood
Man dies after being found shot at gas station in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday after being found shot at a Phillips 66 gas station in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. 

The unidentified man died at a hospital. 

Police say they they received calls for shots fired just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Phillips 66 gas station at 1113 Salisbury Street. There they found the man shot in the parking lot.  

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Hyde Park neighborhood is down about 10% from the same period one year prior. Property crime decreased, while violent crime increased slightly. 

