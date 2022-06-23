Man dies after being hit by car in St. Louis' Patch neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man struck by a car on South Broadway has died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

Curtis Jones, 67, was walking across the 7300 block of South Broadway on May 13 when he was hit by a car. Jones died at a hospital 11 days later, police said.

St. Louis police said Jones was crossing from east to west and was not in a designated crosswalk. A 2021 BMW X5 hit him about 9:45 p.m. Jones suffered severe head trauma and was hospitalized in critical condition. He died May 24.

Jones lived in the same block of South Broadway, which is in the city's Patch neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man driving the car swerved to try to avoid hitting Jones, police said. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

