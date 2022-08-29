Man dies after being hit by freight train in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — One man died after being hit by a freight train on Monday, authorities say.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Dwiggins Road and Highway 94 near the Sioux Energy Center, according to St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson Kyle Gaines.
The man was the lone passenger in an SUV hit by a BNSF Railway train, Gaines said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, where authorities continue to investigate.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this story.