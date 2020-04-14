You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after being run over by tractor near Carondelet Park
ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after being run over by a tractor near Carondelet Park, police say. 

Police reported the accident at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Holly Hills Boulevard. 

Police have not released the man's name or age.  

Ambulance
