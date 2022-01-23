Man dies after being shot at by police in O'Fallon, Mo.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A man is dead after police on Sunday shot at his car that he drove toward officers, officials said.

Just before 11 a.m., O'Fallon police received a call about a suspicious vehicle with people possibly sleeping inside parked in front of a residence.

Two officers arrived on scene and "loudly knocked" on the vehicle's window before spotting a handgun near the driver. The driver then put the vehicle in reverse toward the officers, striking a police vehicle. Both officers then fired their guns at the driver, according to a release.

One of the officers followed the vehicle as it fled the neighborhood before it crashed near Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive, the release said.

Officers there discovered the driver had been shot. Paramedics transported the driver to a nearby hospital where he later died. The passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody, the release said.

It was not clear from the initial release whether it was an officer's bullet that struck the driver. Neither O'Fallon police nor the St. Charles County Police Department, which is handling the investigation, responded to a request for more information.

Police said they found a handgun inside the vehicle, and also determined the vehicle was reported stolen from St. Louis County.

No other information, including the names and ages of the driver and passenger, were released.

