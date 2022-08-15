 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after being shot behind gas station in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police announced Monday they are investigating a homicide in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. 

A man was found shot behind the Conoco gas station on the 4300 block of Broadway around 4:30 p.m., police said. 

Police say their suspect sped north on California Avenue in a dark-colored sedan after the shooting. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

