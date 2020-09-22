Man dies after being shot by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Holmes tried to hide under the back porch of a home in the 10400 block of Seaton Drive, Panus said. When ordered to show his hands he pointed a gun at police, Panus said. The detectives then shot him.

Neither the officers nor the other two men in the car were injured. The two men were taken into custody, police said.

One of the detectives who shot Holmes is 28 years old and has been on the job seven years. The other detective is 36 years old and has 10 years of experience.

Panus said the situation wouldn't have evolved into a shooting if the driver would have stopped when officers tried to pull the car over.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said Holmes has convictions for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and theft.

Holmes' father, Patches Holmes Sr., said he thinks the account from police is a lie.

"A bald-faced lie," the father said. "They said they asked him to show his hands and he flourished a weapon ... if he showed a weapon he would be facing you. He was shot in the back of the head. He had his back turned."

Holmes Sr., 52, said his son was shot four times: twice in the arm, once in the back and once in the back of the head.