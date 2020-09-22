Man dies after being shot by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — The man shot by St. Louis County police on Monday afternoon has died of his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.
The man was identified as Patches Vojon Holmes Jr., 26, of the 2100 block of Fairhaven Drive in Jennings.
Police said Holmes pointed a gun at officers -- but didn't fire the weapon -- while hiding under the porch of a home. Two detectives shot him, said officer Tracy Panus, a spokesperson for St. Louis County police.
Holmes died Monday night, Panus said, although police did not announce his death until Tuesday. She confirmed Tuesday that Holmes never fired his gun.
Panus said intelligence officers on Monday got some information about a violent felon wanted for a parole violation, which included another violent felony. Panus didn't know specifics of those violations. The intelligence officers were told that he was in a vehicle in the area, and they called for a marked patrol vehicle about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Panus said the marked patrol car tried to stop the vehicle as it headed south on Bellefontaine Road at Interstate 270. Panus said police aren't sure who was driving. The car wouldn't stop, Panus said, so another car deployed spike strips to flatten the car's tires.
The vehicle came to a stop near Bellefontaine Road and Coburg Lands Drive. Holmes and two other men bailed out of the car and ran off, Panus said. Several other detectives joined patrol officers to search for Holmes.
Holmes tried to hide under the back porch of a home in the 10400 block of Seaton Drive, Panus said. When ordered to show his hands he pointed a gun at police, Panus said. The detectives then shot him.
Neither the officers nor the other two men in the car were injured. The two men were taken into custody, police said.
One of the detectives who shot Holmes is 28 years old and has been on the job seven years. The other detective is 36 years old and has 10 years of experience.
Panus said the situation wouldn't have evolved into a shooting if the driver would have stopped when officers tried to pull the car over.
The Missouri Department of Corrections said Holmes has convictions for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and theft.
Holmes' father, Patches Holmes Sr., said he thinks the account from police is a lie.
"A bald-faced lie," the father said. "They said they asked him to show his hands and he flourished a weapon ... if he showed a weapon he would be facing you. He was shot in the back of the head. He had his back turned."
Holmes Sr., 52, said his son was shot four times: twice in the arm, once in the back and once in the back of the head.
Holmes Sr. acknowledges that his son had a criminal history. He said he doesn't buy that intelligence officers were looking for him for a parole violation.
"They don’t look for parole violators," Holmes Sr. said.
He said his son was wanted for missing an appointment with his parole officer, something minor that wouldn't catch the attention of county intelligence officers. Holmes Sr. said his son had failed to check in with his parole officer for about 90 days. Panus, meanwhile, said it was a violent felony and that police knew Holmes carried a weapon.
Holmes' parole officer, Lawrence Walls, was not available Tuesday and the parole office supervisor declined comment.
Holmes Sr. also said his son didn't own the car he was driving, so he doubts officers would know his son was in that particular car.
"I don't believe it," Holmes Sr. said.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell attended a police press conference near the shooting scene Monday night and said his office was reviewing the details and monitoring the investigation, as is protocol anytime an officer shoots someone.
The scene of Monday's fatal shooting was about a half-mile south of where an off-duty St. Louis city sheriff's deputy killed a man on July 6. The sheriff’s deputy had been driving to work when he shot a carjacking suspect who tried to run over a man and his 10-year-old grandson on a north St. Louis County sidewalk, authorities said.
The shooting took place between two homes in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road, just north of Interstate 270 in the unincorporated St. Louis County area of Spanish Lake.
Police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2020
These are the incidents of police officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2020.
The man, 26, pointed a gun at officers while hiding under the porch of a home in the 10400 block of Seaton Drive, and two detectives shot him,…
The officer was shot in the shoulder Sunday night after trying to pull over a car with no license plates near North Broadway and Cass Avenue.
A police officer shot an armed suspect after the suspect pointed a pistol at him in the Ville neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said. The…
The man ran onto the 4700 block of Kossuth Avenue before collapsing. He was taken to a hospital where police said he was in critical but stabl…
Officers were in the 5700 block of Hodiamont Avenue in Jennings arresting a 31-year-old man for first-degree assault at about 1:45 p.m. when a…
Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, had been with the department for nearly four years. A second officer who was shot in the leg has been released from …
A police chase through rural St. Charles County ended when a suspect drove into a field, fired a shot at officers and was shot by police, acco…
The officer was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The 14-year-old is the one who pulled the trigger, firing shots into …
The officer told investigators that he ordered the man to drop the gun but the man instead raised it at the officer. The officer fired multipl…
Police shot a teen Wednesday night after he called 911 from a high school, then pointed a gun at responding officers, according to state polic…
Peter Webb, 23, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one co…
The head of Bell’s Conviction and Incident Review Unit, said the officers crossed the line when they continued to shoot at the fleeing vehicle.
An off-duty St. Louis city sheriff's deputy fatally shot a carjacking suspect who tried to run over a man and his 10-year-old grandson on a no…
JENNINGS — Police shot a looting suspect early Tuesday in Jennings after gunmen fired at officers and led police on a vehicle chase from the c…
Four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis as a day of peaceful protests turned into a violent and destructive night in the city. Al…
A man was killed and a Webster Groves police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night on Interstate 44 after the officer re…
A man ran from the home in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard into a garage when officers arrived, and fired shots from the garage. Police s…
Two Franklin County sheriff's deputies were shot after trying to make a traffic stop near Interstate 44 and Highway 50. The man who allegedly …
Police used a Taser to subdue a drug suspect who shot at an officer, police said.
About 8 p.m. one of two people in a Mercedes fired shots at two plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle in the 5400 block of Emerson Aven…
A man had critical injuries after he was shot by Velda City police officers in north St. Louis County, authorities said.
A part-time janitor fatally shot a co-worker and then was wounded by a police officer who confronted him in the lobby of the Maryland Heights …
Washington County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man while responding to a residence about a possible suicide, police said.
A 20-year-old man accused of repeatedly shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson last weekend was charged with six f…
A St. Ann police officer fired shots at a suspect who had fled police last weekend.
A man was killed and a Cuba police officer was wounded following a confrontation.
A St. Louis police officer suffered injuries to his knee and wrist Thursday night after a car hit him and knocked him to the ground while flee…
A police officer shot at a suspect firing a gun from a car in north St. Louis, police said. No officers were injured and investigators did not…
A Bismarck, Missouri, police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a rifle at the officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.