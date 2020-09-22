 Skip to main content
Man dies after being shot by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Man dies after being shot by police in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — The man shot by St. Louis County police on Monday afternoon has died of his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was identified as Patches Vojon Holmes Jr., 26, of the 2100 block of Fairhaven Drive in Jennings.

Police said Holmes pointed a gun at officers -- but didn't fire the weapon -- while hiding under the porch of a home. Two detectives shot him, said officer Tracy Panus, a spokesperson for St. Louis County police. 

Holmes died Monday night, Panus said, although police did not announce his death until Tuesday. She confirmed Tuesday that Holmes never fired his gun.

Panus said intelligence officers on Monday got some information about a violent felon wanted for a parole violation, which included another violent felony. Panus didn't know specifics of those violations. The intelligence officers were told that he was in a vehicle in the area, and they called for a marked patrol vehicle about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Panus said the marked patrol car tried to stop the vehicle as it headed south on Bellefontaine Road at Interstate 270. Panus said police aren't sure who was driving. The car wouldn't stop, Panus said, so another car deployed spike strips to flatten the car's tires.

The vehicle came to a stop near Bellefontaine Road and Coburg Lands Drive. Holmes and two other men bailed out of the car and ran off, Panus said. Several other detectives joined patrol officers to search for Holmes.

Holmes tried to hide under the back porch of a home in the 10400 block of Seaton Drive, Panus said. When ordered to show his hands he pointed a gun at police, Panus said. The detectives then shot him.

Neither the officers nor the other two men in the car were injured. The two men were taken into custody, police said. 

One of the detectives who shot Holmes is 28 years old and has been on the job seven years. The other detective is 36 years old and has 10 years of experience. 

Panus said the situation wouldn't have evolved into a shooting if the driver would have stopped when officers tried to pull the car over.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said Holmes has convictions for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and theft.

Holmes' father, Patches Holmes Sr., said he thinks the account from police is a lie.

"A bald-faced lie," the father said. "They said they asked him to show his hands and he flourished a weapon ... if he showed a weapon he would be facing you. He was shot in the back of the head. He had his back turned."

Holmes Sr., 52, said his son was shot four times: twice in the arm, once in the back and once in the back of the head.

Holmes Sr. acknowledges that his son had a criminal history. He said he doesn't buy that intelligence officers were looking for him for a parole violation.

"They don’t look for parole violators," Holmes Sr. said.

He said his son was wanted for missing an appointment with his parole officer, something minor that wouldn't catch the attention of county intelligence officers. Holmes Sr. said his son had failed to  check in with his parole officer for about 90 days. Panus, meanwhile, said it was a violent felony and that police knew Holmes carried a weapon.

Holmes' parole officer, Lawrence Walls, was not available Tuesday and the parole office supervisor declined comment.

Holmes Sr. also said his son didn't own the car he was driving, so he doubts officers would know his son was in that particular car.

"I don't believe it," Holmes Sr. said.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell attended a police press conference near the shooting scene Monday night and said his office was reviewing the details and monitoring the investigation, as is protocol anytime an officer shoots someone.

The scene of Monday's fatal shooting was about a half-mile south of where an off-duty St. Louis city sheriff's deputy killed a man on July 6. The sheriff’s deputy had been driving to work when he shot a carjacking suspect who tried to run over a man and his 10-year-old grandson on a north St. Louis County sidewalk, authorities said.

The shooting took place between two homes in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road, just north of Interstate 270 in the unincorporated St. Louis County area of Spanish Lake.

