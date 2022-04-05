Man dies after being shot by St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — A man shot by St. Louis police Monday after, police say, he pointed a gun at two officers has died, according to the department.

Two uniformed officers shot the man, still listed by police Tuesday as an unidentified "John Doe" estimated to be in his 50s, about 5:45 p.m. near Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue.

No officers were injured.

The officers were working overtime in a marked patrol car when, police say, they got information about a man in the area wanted in connection to a weapons offense. In that incident, a 58-year-old woman reported on March 27 that her next-door neighbor was standing in his driveway in the 1500 block of Grape Avenue with a gun and pointed the weapon at her.

The officers on Monday spotted the armed man at the intersection of Riverview and McLaran on the border of the North Pointe and Baden neighborhoods, according to a police account.

"They exited their vehicle and they confronted that suspect," police Chief John Hayden said in a briefing after the shooting. "He did not drop his weapon and they fired their weapons at him."

Police said in a summary of the shooting Tuesday the man pointed a pistol at the officers before the shooting.

Hayden said the officers immediately began lifesaving measures until medics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers involved are both 27, Hayden said. One has been with the department for four years, and the other for a year and a half. Both officers fired their weapons in the incident; the man's weapon has been recovered, Hayden said.

The location is on the border of the North Pointe and Baden neighborhoods in north St. Louis.

