SPANISH LAKE — A man died after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a tree here Thursday evening.

St. Louis County police responded about 8:20 p.m. to a call of shots fired near Larimore Road and Reale Avenue in Spanish Lake and found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The man inside had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. St. Louis County police are investigating.

The man has not been identified.