ST. LOUIS — A man died Friday night after being shot in the eye in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue, police said.

The man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the scene in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood. Crime in the neighborhood was up 12.9% in the last six months, compared with the same period a year earlier.

No further information was immediately available.