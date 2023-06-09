FLORISSANT — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in a home in Florissant.

Officers were called to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Derhake Road, police said.

They were told a man had been shot and his family took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"It is believed that this was a targeted and isolated incident," Florissant police wrote in a Facebook post.

The man's name and additional information was not immediately released.