ST. LOUIS — Police say a man found shot on Tuesday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood has died.
The man, who authorities have not identified but say was in his 20s, was found shot near the intersection of Glasgow Avenue and Gamble Street around 5 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
From staff reports
