Man dies after being shot in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Man dies after being shot in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday night after being shot in the chest in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say. 

The man was in his 20s or 30s, and he was found by police with a gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue. 

Total crime in Mount Pleasant over the past six months is down about 11.7% from the same period last year. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

