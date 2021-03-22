Man dies after being shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died of his injuries after being shot in the 5600 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue early Monday morning, police said.

Raymond Bonds, 22, of the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis, was found outside of a car just before 3 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Bonds was able to tell officers that he was shot by a man he didn't know, but was unable to elaborate. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The shooting occurred in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.