Man dies after being struck by train in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A man died Tuesday after he was struck by a train near Highway H in Warren County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Aron L. Wilson, 22, of Wright City, Missouri.

Wilson was walking east along or near the tracks when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train about 4 p.m. Tuesday, the patrol said.

It happened near Highway H, south of South Outer Road.

The closest warning system, lights flashing with bells, was 100 feet east of the crash site, the patrol said.

A deputy coroner pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

Sports