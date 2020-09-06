 Skip to main content
Man dies after being struck by two cars in St. Louis
Man dies after being struck by two cars in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles late Saturday, police said. 

The victim, who police did not identify, was hit shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Union Boulevard. He first was struck by a southbound driver approaching Highland Avenue who hit the man with his vehicle mirror after the vehicle in front of him abruptly swerved. 

That driver stopped. As he was calling 911, a northbound vehicle hit the man as he was getting to his feet, then fled. 

Police said its accident reconstruction unit was investigating. 

