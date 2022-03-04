Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being dragged by a truck, then run over by a second vehicle in downtown St. Louis, police said Friday.

The man was hit by the vehicles in the 400 block of Washington Avenue just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

St. Louis police said they don't know who the man is but said he appeared to be in his 30s. He died at a hospital.

Police said witnesses saw the man being dragged under a large yellow utility truck east on Washington. As the truck neared Third Street, the man fell away from truck and was run over by a black Jeep SUV behind the truck.

Both vehicles then got onto Interstate 44 and headed west. Police are searching for the drivers.

Police don't know if the victim had been standing or lying in the road when the truck hit him. They also don't know where he was first hit.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

