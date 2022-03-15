Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Natural Bridge Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A man died from his injuries Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot, police said.

The man, who was believed to be in his 80s, was hit by the vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the incident.

The man who was struck was taken to a hospital, where he died "due to complications from internal injuries," police said.

The incident happened near the border of the Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods.

No other details were available.