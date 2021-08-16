Man dies after car crashes into truck parked on shoulder of I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver was killed Friday when his car hit the back of a truck parked on the shoulder of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Stephen W. Weiser, 59, of the Florissant area.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday on northbound I-270, at Highway 370.

Police said Weiser was driving north on I-270 in a 2006 Dodge Charger. A 2020 Volvo VLV tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder. Weiser's car went off the right side of the road and hit the back of the truck, police said.

Weiser, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

