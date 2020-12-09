Man dies after car hits tree in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday night near River Des Peres Boulevard and Loughborough Avenue.
Police said the unidentified man was in a 2016 Chrysler 300 that was speeding north on River Des Peres Boulevard near Loughborough just after 10 p.m., police said. He lost control of the car and it hit a tree, police said.
The man died at the scene.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.