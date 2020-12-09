 Skip to main content
Man dies after car hits tree in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday night near River Des Peres Boulevard and Loughborough Avenue.

Police said the unidentified man was in a 2016 Chrysler 300 that was speeding north on River Des Peres Boulevard near Loughborough just after 10 p.m., police said. He lost control of the car and it hit a tree, police said.

The man died at the scene.

