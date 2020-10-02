 Skip to main content
Man dies after car overturns in Franklin County and hits tree
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Franklin County was killed in a car crash early Thursday when his car overturned along Highway V and hit a tree.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cody L. Emory, 29, of Union. The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday on the highway, west of St. Johns Road.

The patrol said Emory was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier east on the highway. He was going too fast for conditions and the vehicle ran off the road on a curve. Emory drove back onto the highway, then ran off the other side of the road, police said. It overturned and hit the tree.

Emory, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by Union ambulance employees.

Fatal crashes have spiked by more than 12% across Missouri this year, according to statistics from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Through the end of September, the patrol reported that 729 people had been killed in vehicle crashes across the state this year. In 2019, there were 649 fatalities by the end of September.

Patrol officials had warned about an uptick in road deaths in April, tying it to the pandemic. 

The traffic deaths include any fatality on a Missouri road, not just the highways and roads patrolled by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Yearly totals for traffic deaths have gone down for the past three years. This year threatens that trend.

Fatal crashes since 2002 on Missouri highways

Statistics from the Missouri Highway Patrol show traffic fatalities have declined over the years. Year-to-date figures for 2020 show that fatalities are up about 11% over the same period in 2019. The numbers for 2019 have not been finalized yet because the patrol is still entering reports into its database from outside agencies.

YEAR PERSONS KILLED IN CRASHES
2002 1,208
2003 1,232
2004 1,130
2005 1,257
2006 1,096
2007 992
2008 960
2009 878
2010 821
2011 786
2012 826
2013 757
2014 766
2015 869
2016 947
2017 923
2018 921
2019 880
2020 to date 402

