Man dies after car rear-ended on Interstate 70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died after his car was struck by another vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 near the Branch Street exit just after 11 p.m. Thursday, St. Louis police said.
The man had stopped his car on the side of the interstate due to a mechanical problem when it was hit by the other vehicle, police said. The man died at the scene. The other driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody, according to police.
Neither driver has been identified by authorities.
From staff reports
