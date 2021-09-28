Man dies after carjacking in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Tuesday in a carjacking in the Central West End, police said.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., police found an adult male unconscious and not breathing in the 300 block of North Boyle Avenue near Maryland Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police department said its "preliminary investigation" revealed the man was robbed of his Honda Element at gunpoint and that officers found the victim's vehicle a short time later. Police also took a man into custody in the 4100 block of East Prairie Avenue after chasing him on foot.

Homicide detectives are handling the case, police said.