Man dies after crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in St. Clair County.

Authorities say the driver, whose name has not been released, ran a stop sign. He was 24 and lived in Madison, according to Illinois State Police.

A passenger in the man's vehicle, a 2013 Dodge sedan, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of a second vehicle, a 2011 Cadillac SUV, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle that ran the stop sign was headed west on Martin Luther King Drive and hit the other vehicle while it was turning left off from Collinsville Road on Martin Luther King Drive.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

