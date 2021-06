LINCOLN COUNTY — A man was killed over the weekend after he lost control of a dirt bike in Lincoln County and struck a tree, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Eric S. Wilderman, 59, of Bellflower, Missouri. He died at the scene.

The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The patrol said Wilderman was driving a 2002 Honda XR100R dirt bike on Robin Road when he lost control and ran off the road, hitting the tree.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.