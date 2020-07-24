Man dies after double shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man shot in his north St. Louis neighborhood Monday evening died of his injuries Thursday, according to St. Louis police.

Malik Taylor was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. Monday on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Semple Avenue, the block where he lived, police said.

Another man, age 30, was also shot at the scene in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood and found by police in a nearby vehicle. That man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police believe the men were shot after an arguement with two men, but did not specify what sparked the argument.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or give an anonymous tip to possibly recieve a reward at CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.