Man dies after fall from office building in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man jumped or fell to his death from a building in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, police said.

Police responding to a suicide call arrived about 8:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway, a police spokeswoman said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The location is just northeast of Kiener Plaza.

The man has not been identified and no other details were immediately available.

