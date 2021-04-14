Man dies after fall from office building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man jumped or fell to his death from a building in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, police said.
Police responding to a suicide call arrived about 8:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway, a police spokeswoman said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The location is just northeast of Kiener Plaza.
The man has not been identified and no other details were immediately available.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
