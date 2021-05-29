 Skip to main content
Man dies after falling from downtown highway in motorcycle accident
ST. LOUIS — A man died in an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday on a downtown highway.

Police were called around 3 a.m. about a one-vehicle motorcycle accident on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) downtown and found a motorcycle near the eastbound exit at 11th Street. Police searched for the driver but were unable to locate him.

At 5:45 a.m., officers received a call from the man's family, who had tracked his cell phone to a gravel lot underneath the elevated highway lanes at 16th and Poplar streets, where he had fallen.

The man's motorcycle had continued traveling on the highway until it crashed at 11th Street. The 32-year-old man was found dead underneath the highway near the railroad tracks by the Greyhound bus station. Police have not yet identified him and the investigation is ongoing. 

