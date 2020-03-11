Man dies after he's stunned by Taser used by St. Louis sheriff's deputy

Editor's note: This CORRECTS an earlier version that incorrectly identified the deputy's department

ST. LOUIS — A 37-year-old man has died after he was stunned by a Taser shot by a St. Louis sheriff's deputy who was serving a restraining order, authorities said Wednesday.

The deputies arrived at a home on Beverly Place in the Visitation Park neighborhood of north St. Louis about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve the temporary restraining order against the man, requiring him to leave the residence.

The man attempted to assault the two deputy sheriffs, officials said, and a struggle ensued, with one of the deputy sheriffs deploying his Taser. The man became unresponsive and deputies called for medical assistance, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. An official cause of death has not been determined. Sheriff's officials are working with St. Louis police and the Circuit Attorney's Office to investigate.

The two sheriff's deputies involved, who are 30- and 16-year veterans of the sheriff's office, are now on paid leave.