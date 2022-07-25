Man dies after he was shot late Monday afternoon in Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man died on Monday after he was shot in Jennings.

Police reported the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Part of the scene near Goodfellow Boulevard and Lilian Avenue was still taped off around 6:30 p.m.

The fatal shooting triggered responses from police in both St. Louis and St. Louis County as the scene was near the city and county border, but ultimately, authorities determined the scene was on the 6300 block of Lilian Avenue, which falls under Jennings' jurisdiction.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police initially reported the man was in his 30s.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in an SUV located at the scene which was next to a gas station.

Police also reported two 15-year-old boys were released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the same area near Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue. The teen victims were brought to the hospital around 1 a.m., police said.