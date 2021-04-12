 Skip to main content
Man dies after his motorcycle hits guardrail in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash along Highway 367 in north St. Louis County, authorities said.

Police said 50-year-old Christopher D. Harper lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail on northbound Highway 367, south of Highway 67. The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.  

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Harper, of the St. Louis area, was thrown from the 2003 Suzuki GSX 1300 RX motorcycle. He was pronounced dead by an ambulance crew.

The highway patrol report did not indicate if Harper was wearing a helmet. 

