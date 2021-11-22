Man dies after hitting stalled vehicle on highway in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Weldon Spring man died on Monday after crashing into a stopped vehicle on Highway 364, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 364 just east of Harvester Road.

The highway patrol identified the man who died as Ray Bergfeld, 85.

Bergfeld was driving his 2013 Toyota Prius when he struck a 2020 Kia Optima that had stopped in the third lane of Highway 364 because of a blown-out tire, the highway patrol report said.

Bergfeld, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, according to the patrol's report.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said. The two drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.

