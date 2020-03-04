Man dies after pickup crashes into pole, tree near Centreville hospital

CENTREVILLE — A man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck struck a pole and tree in Centreville, blocks from Touchette Hospital.

The victim is a 31-year-old man from East St. Louis, police said.

Centreville police Chief Steven L. Brown said the crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Bond Avenue.

The unidentified man, alone in the pickup, lost control of the truck as he headed west on Bond. The pickup hit a pole then a tree, uprooting the tree, Brown said.

Brown said it didn't appear that the driver was wearing a seat belt.