 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies after pickup crashes into trees in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed along Highway MM in Lincoln County and hit several trees, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Bradley A. Thompson, 37, died at the scene about 7 p.m. Monday. Thompson was from Troy, Missouri.

The patrol said Thompson was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck north on Highway MM. The truck ran off the road near Majestic Lakes Boulevard and hit and embankment and several trees.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News