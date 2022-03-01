Man dies after pickup crashes into trees in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed along Highway MM in Lincoln County and hit several trees, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Bradley A. Thompson, 37, died at the scene about 7 p.m. Monday. Thompson was from Troy, Missouri.
The patrol said Thompson was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck north on Highway MM. The truck ran off the road near Majestic Lakes Boulevard and hit and embankment and several trees.
