Man dies after pickup truck crashes into pole, tree near Centreville hospital

A man died early Wednesday after crashing his pickup truck into a pole and tree in Centreville, blocks from Touchette Hospital.
The victim is a 31-year-old man from East St. Louis.
Centreville Police Chief Steven L. Brown said the crash was about 4:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Bond Avenue.
The man, alone in the pickup, lost control of the vehicle as he headed west on Bond. The vehicle hit a pole then a tree, uprooting the tree, Brown said.
Brown said the victim didn't appear to have been wearing a seat belt.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
