Man dies after pickup truck crashes into pole, tree near Centreville hospital

A man died early Wednesday after crashing his pickup truck into a pole and tree in Centreville, blocks from Touchette Hospital.

The victim is a 31-year-old man from East St. Louis.

Centreville Police Chief Steven L. Brown said the crash was about 4:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Bond Avenue.

The man, alone in the pickup, lost control of the vehicle as he headed west on Bond. The vehicle hit a pole then a tree, uprooting the tree, Brown said.

Brown said the victim didn't appear to have been wearing a seat belt.