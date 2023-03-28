ST. LOUIS — A man jailed at Buzz Westfall Justice Center who reported difficulty breathing died on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis County Executive’s Office.

Police say Jerry Lee Stevenson, 44, died this morning. He is the second person to die at the St. Louis County Jail this year.

Stevenson reported difficulty breathing at about 7:25 a.m., and a few minutes later, he began showing signs of a seizure. Staff gave "life-saving" measures until Clayton police arrived less than 10 minutes later and began giving Stevenson CPR, said St. Louis County Executive spokesperson Doug Moore.

At about 8:13 a.m., Clayton EMS took Stevenson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Moore said authorities contacted the man's wife. Clayton police are investigating.

Stevenson had been jailed since March 8 on a resisting arrest charge, court records show.

Earlier this month, authorities reported the death of Edward Jones, 74, who died on March 6. St. Louis County officials noted Jones also had a brain tumor.

Both men were pronounced dead at a hospital after reporting issues with breathing. Clayton EMS took Jones to St. Mary’s, and they took Stevenson to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Neither man's official cause of death has been released.

Three people incarcerated at the county jail died last year. As of Monday, there are 951 people in the jail.

Nationwide, there are about two deaths per 1,000 people annually.