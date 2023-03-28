ST. LOUIS — A man jailed at Buzz Westfall Justice Center who reported difficulty breathing died on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis County Executive’s Office.
Police say Jerry Lee Stevenson, 44, died this morning. He is the second person to die at the St. Louis County Jail this year.
Stevenson reported difficulty breathing at about 7:25 a.m., and a few minutes later, he began showing signs of a seizure. Staff gave "life-saving" measures until Clayton police arrived less than 10 minutes later and began giving Stevenson CPR, said St. Louis County Executive spokesperson Doug Moore.
At about 8:13 a.m., Clayton EMS took Stevenson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Moore said authorities contacted the man's wife. Clayton police are investigating.