Man dies after 'sharp force injury' in St. Clair County, person in custody

O'FALLON, Ill.— A man died Tuesday in O'Fallon, Illinois, after suffering a "sharp force injury," police said.
The man was identified as Rakeim Joiner. Authorities say he was killed following an altercation at a nearby home, and one person is in custody. The victim and the person on custody knew each other, police said.
Police were called just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to a parking lot in the 500 block of Hartman Lane, where they found Joiner slumped inside his vehicle.
From staff reports
