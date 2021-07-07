 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after shooting in Kingsway East neighborhood
0 comments

Man dies after shooting in Kingsway East neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in the 4700 block of Highland Avenue. 

Police said a man was shot in the face shortly before 6 p.m. in the Kingsway East neighborhood. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports