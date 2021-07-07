Man dies after shooting in Kingsway East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in the 4700 block of Highland Avenue.
Police said a man was shot in the face shortly before 6 p.m. in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
From staff reports
