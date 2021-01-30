 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after shooting on South Grand
0 comments

Man dies after shooting on South Grand

{{featured_button_text}}

 

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the stomach in the Dutchtown neighborhood early Saturday has died.

Police said the shooting happened at 3:56 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard. The man was conscious and breathing when police arrived but died later at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details were available.

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood is up 6.79% over the same six-month period last year. There were 185 violent crimes from July to December 2020.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports