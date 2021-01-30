Man dies after shooting on South Grand

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the stomach in the Dutchtown neighborhood early Saturday has died.

Police said the shooting happened at 3:56 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard. The man was conscious and breathing when police arrived but died later at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details were available.

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood is up 6.79% over the same six-month period last year. There were 185 violent crimes from July to December 2020.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.